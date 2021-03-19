Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have shown fans how well exes can get along — and now Moore's honoring that special friendship in a sweet birthday tribute to Willis.

The "Ghost" star, 58, shared a photo of herself and Willis, 66, enjoying time outdoors in nature with their daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

In her caption, she celebrated the fact that she and her daughters adore Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, 42, and his daughters with her, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

"Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families," Moore gushed.

Moore was married to the "Die Hard" star from 1987 until 2000. Though the former couple went their separate ways, they've remained close friends and supportive co-parents over the years. They even quarantined together with their daughters in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Heming Willis shared her own birthday tribute to her hubby on her Instagram page. Next to a photo of the couple sharing a smooch in the woods, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunited for the September 2019 launch party for her bestselling memoir "Inside Out." Joining the friendly exes were Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, second from right, and Willis and Moore's daughters (L-R) Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

"This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since — it’s exhausting 😂," she joked. "He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day. I know there’s no fan greater than a BW fan so send your positive birthday vibes his way. His sensitive Pisces soul will love it #birthdayboy."

Earlier this month, Moore celebrated her special bond with Emma Heming Willis in honor of International Women's Day. She shared two photos of Emma Heming Willis in an Instagram post that also paid tribute to "Punky Brewster" star Soleil Moon Frye.

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume," Moore wrote, mentioning Emma Heming Willis' skin care brand, CocoBaba.

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," added Moore, who helped Emma Heming Willis celebrate her birthday last June.

Proving the love was mutual, Emma Heming Willis responded by expressing her gratitude to Moore.

"Well if this didn’t touch my soul," she wrote. "Thank you Demi I adore you too."