Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their kids enjoy 'family book club' while quarantined

Should we be reading into Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis quarantining together?

On Monday, the “Ghost” actress posted a photo on Instagram of her, the “Die Hard” star and their three daughters reading the same book.

"Family book club...How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition," she wrote.

In the picture, the parents, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, are all sitting down looking engrossed in “How to Rule the World from Your Couch" by Laura Day, which seems to be a rather appropriate title for these times, considering millions of people remain at home.

The family is joined in the picture by Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss and Scout’s boyfriend Jake Miller, reports People. Another unidentified family friend sits in the back by Willis.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, got married in 1987 and divorced in 2000.

Their family has opened a window into their lives while quarantining.

Last week, Tallulah shared a photo of them wearing matching pajamas.

And while you may think it's odd for exes to be holed yup together, consider that Willis' wife, Emma, appears to be totally cool with it.

"Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad," she commented.

Moore also posted another family picture with them in pajamas, with Willis holding a giant spoon.

"Family bonding," she wrote.

Moore also posted a video of her girls singing while Scout played guitar.

“Scenes from home,” she captioned the clip.