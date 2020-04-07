Demi Moore and Bruce Willis appear to be quarantining together with their kids

Throwback Tuesday? According to a recent Instagram post, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore look like they're quarantining together with their kids.

Their daughter Tallulah recently shared a photo of her parents side by side, smiling and wearing matching pajamas.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah, 26, captioned the picture, which also featured one of the pair's other daughters, Scout, and film director Dillon Buss. In her Instagram stories, Tallulah posted another family photo with the same outfits and a broader cast of characters.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, were married from 1987 until they divorced in 2000. In addition to Tallulah and Scout, 28, they also have daughter Rumer, 31.

Moore has been active on social media, sharing images of her family quarantining. Late last month, she posted a photo of herself, her daughters and Buss sifting through some pictures.

“Quarantine crew... working on a family photo project,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, the “Ghost” actress also posted a video of her daughters singing along while Scout played guitar.

“Scenes from home,” she captioned it along with the hashtag #stayhome.

Willis, who did not appear in either of those posts, is now married to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he has two other daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Even though they've gone their separate ways, Willis and Moore have remained friendly.

Last year, while promoting her memoir, "Inside Out," the actress said she cried after he reached out to say he was proud of her.

"I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier," she told the "Present Company with Krista Smith" podcast. "The purity of his love and acceptance, the space that he could hold for me, to be walking out and (to have) that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me."