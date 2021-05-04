Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of famed actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced her engagement to film director Dillon Buss on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of herself saying yes to Buss in a salmon-colored dress in the backyard of a home as Buss knelt on one knee.

“With absolute most certainty,” she captioned the pictures of the proposal.

Her sister Scout hopped in the comments to say she is “weeping" out of excitement.

“I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski,” sister Rumer Willis posted to her Instagram page. “I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.”

In her Instagram story, Rumer added she is “so stoked” to have Buss as a brother-in-law.

“First Willis Brother,” she quipped.

On Buss’ Instagram, he shared a series of photos celebrating their engagement.

“I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend,” he wrote with a red heart emoji.

Tallulah Willis shared a video of her engagement ring later Tuesday, writing, "HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED.”

Buss and Tallulah went Instagram official with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Fresh squeeze,” she wrote in a post with a photo of herself and Buss.

TODAY has reached out to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis for comment. Bruce Willis' wife, model Emma Heming Willis, commented three red heart emoji on Tallulah's announcement.