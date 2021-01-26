Demi Lovato set to star in new show about friends getting help for food issues

Is Demi Lovato heading back to her television roots?

The singer is set to film an NBC comedy series called "Hungry" that's currently in development. A network representative confirmed the news on Tuesday and told TODAY that NBC has not yet issued a series or pilot order for the single-camera show.

"Hungry" will follow a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and will focus on their quest for "love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better." In addition to starring in the show, Lovato will also lend her executive producing skills to the project.

NBC has enlisted "Will & Grace" writer and "Hot in Cleveland" creator Suzanne Martin as a writer and executive producer for the series. Hazy Mills and SB Projects will oversee the project and each production company will have several executive producers on staff, including Lovato's manager Scooter Braun.

The "I Love Me" singer is most known for her powerful vocals, but she actually got her start on TV when she starred on "Barney & Friends" at age 10. The actor went on to star in the Disney Channel's hit show "Sonny with a Chance" and the network's "Camp Rock" series.

Lovato has mostly been focused on her singing career in recent years, but she has dabbled in acting here and there and most recently appeared as a guest star in the final season of "Will & Grace." She also starred as the late Naya Rivera's love interest in season five of "Glee."

Lovato's role in "Hungry" seems pretty perfect for the star since she has plenty of personal experience tackling food issues head on. The singer has been open about her struggle with disordered eating over the years and shared an update on how her recovery is going in December.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," the singer wrote at the time. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those were just a few of the things I used to tell myself growing up."

Lovato has been keeping busy during the pandemic and recently announced that she will be the star of a four-part YouTube Originals docuseries called "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil." When the series debuts in March, the singer's fans will get an intimate look at her life over the past three years and will learn more about her experiences with bipolar disorder and addiction.