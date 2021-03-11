Demi Lovato shares about her sexuality: 'I know who I am and what I am'

Demi Lovato says she knows who she is — and she's just waiting for the right time to claim it.

In a new cover story for the March issue of Glamour magazine, Lovato opens up about her journey toward understanding her sexuality. While having previously shared that she could see herself ending up with a man or a woman, she was also "still figuring it out."

Now, she suggests that she may have had an epiphany otherwise — and largely thanks to her called-off engagement with actor Max Ehrich.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” she said. "This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Demi Lovato talks about her sexuality and her called-off engagement in the latest issue of Glamour magazine. Glamour

Lovato is confident in what that truth is, and she wants to spell it out — eventually. For now, she said, "I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

Still, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed that being intimate with women feels right for her, whereas encounters with men have become less desirable. She described even having a "visceral reaction" to certain sexual situations.

"I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Lovato says she's surrounded by love from the important people in her life — including her parents, to whom she came out in 2017.

"It was actually emotional but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying," Lovato told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show last year. "I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive."