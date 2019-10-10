Demi Lovato is speaking out about addiction after the death of a friend.

“Devastated," she wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her late friend, Thomas. "Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.”

Lovato, who has a well-known history with drug abuse, bulimia and bipolar disorder, wrote a second post reminding people how crushing addiction can be.

“Addiction is NO joke," she wrote. "Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

The former Disney star, 27, made headlines in the summer of 2018 when she suffered an apparent overdose.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," the singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post after she was hospitalized. "What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Last December, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer addressed her health in a series of tweets that have since been taken down.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today," she wrote. "But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--- that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."