Demi Lovato shows off new spider tattoo on their shaved head

Demi Lovato just revealed their new tattoo on Instagram and it's most definitely not for anyone who suffers from arachnophobia.

Lovato, who debuted their brand new buzz cut at the end of last year, shared a short video on their Instagram story on Saturday, Jan. 8. In the clip, Lovato — who identifies as gender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — showcased their new hyperrealistic spider tattoo inked onto a shaved patch on the side of their head above their ear.

Instagram

The singer got their newest ink from the popular Los Angeles based tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, who shared his handiwork on his story as well. Lovato also included a short message on their story, writing, “By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleaaaase 😂😂.”

Instagram

In another slide on their story, Lovato, 29, shared a quote by itself, which appeared to be the inspiration behind their new tattoo.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” they wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

According to the American Museum of Natural History, Spider Woman — also known as Grandmother Spider — is a fixture in a Southwestern Indigenous cultures who appears in stories as a “powerful teacher and helper.”

The “Dancing With the Devil” singer started 2022 off with a clean slate, wiping their entire Instagram from all prior content. The only post that lives on their feed is a collage of a selfie of Lovato showing off their buzzcut. The photo is simply captioned with a single emoji, “💞.”

In early December, Lovato went back on their prior stance of going “California sober” and has denounced the practice entirely three years after they had a near fatal drug overdose. In pop culture, the terminology is used to describe those who abstain from alcohol and drugs, except for marijuana.

During an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” in March 2021, Lovato said, “I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober.”

“I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not,” they continued, later adding that a “complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody.”

However, almost a year later, the singer changed their sobriety status, revealing their new stance in a brief Instagram post last month.

“I no longer support my California sober ways,” Lovato wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Earlier this year, Lovato opened up to Hoda Kotb about another one of her tattoos. When asked by the TODAY co-anchor what is her favorite quote, Lovato said, "Mine I actually have tattooed on my hand and it says, 'Love will live forever in the infinite universe.'"

"It's from a song called 'Infinite Universe' and it's by this group called Beautiful Chorus. I am just completely inspired by the song. It kind of makes me feel like there's a bigger purpose out there. That it's not just us. It kind of goes back to this whole conversation, wanting to expand our consciousness."