/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Demi Lovato shared with fans a passionate, yet positive, update on her health.

The pop singer, who suffered from an apparent overdose in July, tweeted Friday a series of reactions to recent tabloid reports about her road to recovery that she purports are untrue.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine,” Lovato, 26, wrote.“I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

Lovato, who also recently celebrated a Grammy nomination with Christina Aguilera for their song "Fall in Line," has shared her gratitude for the support of her fans, family, friends and doctors in the past. She reiterated those thanks on Friday.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” the singer wrote. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly.”

The former Disney Channel star has in part attributed her struggles with drugs and alcohol to finding stardom so young. At this time, she hopes to stay out of the spotlight and share the whole of her story when she feels ready.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today,” she wrote on Twitter. “I still need space and time to heal.”

Five months ago, Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent overdose from an unspecified drug. When found at her Hollywood Hills home, the singer was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where she was treated. Lovato, who also long struggled with bulimia and bipolar disorder, reportedly completed a three-month treatment plan in rehab.

The singer’s recent Twitter comments reveal that the star in her still shines behind her struggle. According to her tweets, she’s excited for the future.

“All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” Lovato wrote.