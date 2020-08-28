Demi Lovato says she wishes the media didn't focus so much on weight loss

Demi Lovato wants the focus to be more on women's talent than on their bodies.

The pop star, 28, spoke to USA Today about what the media can do better when it comes to the fixation on women's weight in the music industry that generates headlines about artists like Beyoncé and Adele.

Demi Lovato has shared her hope for the media to avoid referencing women's weight when covering the music industry. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

"What would be amazing is if people stopped writing about people's weight," Lovato said. "It's not important. If you're a journalist and you have the temptation to write about Adele's weight loss, ask yourself, 'Does this have a meaning behind it that's going to positively impact people?'

"A lot of people have gained weight during quarantine and sometimes it can have a triggering response when there's a headline of somebody losing weight. I just don't think it's necessary having headlines about women's weight. Why can't we have headlines about their accomplishments?"

Lovato has been vocal about her own issues with an eating disorder, and how social media can be a trigger for mental health and body issues. Last year, she called out fat-shaming ads on Instagram, which the company removed.

She also gave her take on body positivity vs. body acceptance after recently speaking about it with model Ashley Graham on her podcast.

"It's an important distinction to make because when you're talking about self-love, you have to be realistic," she told USA Today. "The common misconception is that even when you start working on yourself a little bit, you're fixed and it's better. But that's not necessarily true. It's a work in progress and you have to keep working at it. Body positivity kind of puts a label on it that makes you think it's always going to be happy-go-lucky, and it's not."

Body acceptance and self-love is a theme of Lovato's anthem "I Love Me," which is nominated for Best Video for Good, a category for the best videos with a social message, at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

"I wanted to make an anthem that is all about self-love, erasing that negative self-talk and trying to re-frame your thinking about yourself," she said.