Demi Lovato says 'if you misgender me, that's ok'

Demi Lovato wants fans to know it's OK if they have trouble with the singer's pronouns.

Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in May, now uses they/their pronouns and says they understand that the switch has been "a huge transition" for some of their admirers — and even for the singer themself.

"If you misgender me, that's okay," Lovato, 28, wrote in a heartfelt message they shared on Instagram and Twitter. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"

I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/nd37qvMGqk — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2021

"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," they continued. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

The "Anyone" singer, who shared the message in honor of Nonbinary Awareness Week, added, "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay."

In a follow-up tweet, they added, "remember that I love you, and to keep going #nonbinaryawarenessweek."

"Nonbinary" is a term used by people who exist somewhere along the gender spectrum, either between male and female or outside the binary altogether, according to Mary Emily O'Hara of GLAAD.

remember that I love you, and to keep going 🤟🏼☮️💗 #nonbinaryawarenessweek — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 13, 2021

However, not all nonbinary people use they/them pronouns. Some opt for other pronouns, such as ze/zir and xe/xim.

Many of Lovato's fans responded to their post by thanking the singer for their patience.

this is very kind! thanks for understanding!

I try to do my best but sometimes I still make mistakes without meaning to and I feel guilty! I love you and I will always respect you and accept who you are! I still here for u 💗

– Love u to moon and back, keep going 🥰💕 — Ray (@lovtxjaguarr) July 13, 2021

"this is very kind! thanks for understanding! I try to do my best but sometimes I still make mistakes without meaning to and I feel guilty! I love you and I will always respect you and accept who you are! I still here for u," one wrote.

While this admittedly took some time for me to get accustomed to, your post here is quite comforting, and I wholeheartedly respect your choice to use whatever pronouns you wish. — Colin Murphy (@MrDude1993) July 13, 2021

"While this admittedly took some time for me to get accustomed to, your post here is quite comforting, and I wholeheartedly respect your choice to use whatever pronouns you wish," wrote another.

Lovato announced they were nonbinary and changing their pronouns during the debut episode of their podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato" in May.

The change in how they identify, said the singer, "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

