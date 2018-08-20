Demi Lovato's sister marks singer's birthday with emotional message

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Demi Lovato's sister has shared a moving message on the singer's 26th birthday.

Madison De La Garza took to Instagram on Monday to express her gratitude that she could celebrate her older sister's birthday, less than a month after Lovato was hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose.

"Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support — without all of these people I wouldn't have my big sister anymore," the 16-year-old actress posted on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of her as a baby with Lovato.

Lovato, who had celebrated six years of sobriety in March, was found unresponsive at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24. Two weeks ago, Lovato vowed to "keep fighting" in her first comments since her hospitalization.

She'll have her little sister in her corner.

In her post Monday, De La Garza wrote, "I've been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I'm trying to sleep, because those are the things I'm thankful for today.

"They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister — not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media — she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister ... and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday."