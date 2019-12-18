Demi Lovato reveals neck tattoo with a powerful message

Demi Lovato has been through a lot, so she is celebrating how she has survived it all.

The “Skyscraper” singer, 27, has gotten the word “survivor” tattooed on her neck. Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a photo of the body art on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“On a real one,” he captioned the photo of the word written in script, a reference to Lovato, whom he tagged in the picture.

Photographer Angelo Kritikos also posted a picture of Lovato with the new ink.

"my baddie," he wrote.

In June, Lovato, who will appear on the final season of "Will & Grace," got the word "me" tattooed on her finger.

"Me first," she wrote.

Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in June 2018 and addressed what happened later that summer.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” the singer-actress wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

In December 2018, Lovato wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted that people shouldn't pay attention to rumors about her health.

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF," she wrote. "Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."