Demi Lovato reflects on her parents' 'beautiful' reaction to her coming out

Demi Lovato says her parents were in her corner when she came out to them.

The singer, who will perform the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl, says she could picture herself with a man or a woman.

"I'm still figuring it out," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” on Thursday. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017.

"It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive," Lovato said.

The "Skyscraper" singer, 27, said her father wasn’t the least bit surprised, due in no small part to the lyrics in her song “Cool for the Summer.”

“My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, Dad.'”

Lovato, who survived an apparent overdose in 2018, said she didn't know how her mother would react.

"My mom was the one that I was super nervous about, but she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.' And that was so beautiful and amazing. And, I'm, like I said, so grateful," she added.

The “Confident” singer, who broke down while performing her new song "Anyone" at last weekend's Grammy Awards, also says she really doesn’t know how things will play out for her.

"I don't know what my future looks like,” she said. “I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm gonna do it with a partner or without, ‘cause women, we don't need partners. Amen!"

Becoming a parent is something that has crossed Lovato’s mind.

Earlier this month, she said she would like to have kids within the next 10 years.

“When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope,” she said while appearing on Apple Music Beats’ New Music Daily with Zane Lowe.