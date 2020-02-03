Demi Lovato predicted she would sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Sign up for our newsletter

Demi Lovato rocked the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. It was a moment she knew would come.

The “Skyscraper” singer took to Instagram earlier on Sunday evening and posted a screenshot of a tweet she wrote back in 2010 predicting she would someday belt out the song at the Super Bowl.

“Stealing this from @scooterbraun,” she wrote, mentioning her manager, Scooter Braun. “Dreams really do come true y’all.”

The screenshot featured the tweet, as well as a photo promoting her singing the anthem.

Lovato performs the national anthem before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs squared off in Super Bowl 54. Elsa / Getty Images

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” she wrote in the tweet.

Lovato’s performance certainly won over social media.

Demi Lovato is having a WEEK ❤️#Superbowl pic.twitter.com/nyD6EpyYNm — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 2, 2020

"Demi Lovato is having a WEEK," one person wrote, alongside a photo of her performing before the game, as well as another shot of her singing at last weekend's Grammy Awards.

"#DemiLovato that was.. AWESOME," another person wrote. "I'M STLL CRYING."

quick someone call the cops #DemiLovato slayed the National Anthem #SuperBowl — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 2, 2020

"Quick someone call the cops #DemiLovato slayed the National Anthem," commented someone else.