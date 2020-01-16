Demi Lovato's triumphant return to music will include singing the national anthem at next month's Super Bowl in Miami.

The "Skyscraper" singer announced on Instagram Thursday that she will be following in the footsteps of performers like Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Her performance will precede this year's halftime show that will feature headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Lovato's announcement follows one on Tuesday in which she said she will be singing at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 in her first live performance since she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato, 27, spoke at the Teen Vogue Summit in November in her first public comments since the incident.

“What I see in the mirror (is) someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” Lovato said. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way.”

The Grammy-nominated singer also got a neck tattoo of the word "survivor" in December to mark everything she has been through.

Lovato succeeds the legendary Gladys Knight, who sang the anthem at last year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Pink, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel and Luke Bryan have also sung the anthem at the big game in recent years. Pink brought her family to the game two years ago as her hometown Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the New England Patriots in a 41-33 thriller.

The most iconic performance remains the soaring anthem sung by the late Whitney Houston in 1991 in Tampa, which came amidst a swell of patriotism during the Gulf War.

“It was a surprise when she performed the song," her brother told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. "A lot of people knew she was going to perform — but they didn’t expect her to bring that.”