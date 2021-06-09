Demi Lovato opens up about embracing their masculine side

On the latest episode of Demi Lovato's podcast, the singer talked about their mixed martial arts training with transgender boxer Patricio Manuel.

Lovato, who came out as nonbinary last month, came to the realization during the interview that their MMA training helps them to get in touch with their masculine side.

"I felt like I was embracing my masculine side when I was training. I was able to set foot into my masculinity more," Lovato said on Wednesday's episode of 4D With Demi Lovato.

Lovato, 28, has also been a longtime practitioner of jiujitsu. She told Manuel the martial art helped her out of some of the darkest moments in her life.

"I found that when i started training, specifically for me it was jiujitsu, I really found an immense amount of healing," Lovato said.

Over the years, Lovato has shared videos and photos of their martial arts training, showing off their dedication and power.

In a 2017 interview with People, Lovato talked about how they find MMA fighting meditative and how they're always thinking of how to attack and defend.

“I would say that if you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness.” Lovato said.