Demi Lovato mourns grandfather with touching post: 'I love you, Grandpa'

Demi Lovato is mourning her late grandfather in an emotional tribute she shared Wednesday on Instagram.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic," Lovato, 27, wrote next to several photos of the late family patriarch.

"This man loved God FIERCELY," she continued, "and was one of the best preachers I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God."

"I love you, Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you. ❤️🕊🙏🏼" she added.

Lovato called her late Grandpa Perry "one of the best preachers I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God." Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

The "Anyone" singer's photos included one of her grandfather giving a sermon and another of him giving Lovato a peck on the cheek.

Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, shared her own heartfelt tribute to her late father on Wednesday. The "Falling with Wings: A Mother's Story" author shared a pic of the pair together, writing, "Sure am gonna miss you, Chief."

"I’m broken-hearted but happy that you’re no longer suffering here on earth, added De La Garza. "You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I’ll love you forever.💔

In 2016, Lovato publicly grieved the loss of her 93-year-old great-grandmother, "Mimaw," whom she called "the world's most special woman."

"There is an emptiness in my heart that only her spirit can fill and I pray that I will feel her by my side every single day until we meet again," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.