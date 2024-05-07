Demi Lovato attends her 1st Met Gala since calling it 'terrible' 6 years ago

You never know who might show up to the Met Gala.

This year’s soiree, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” brought Demi Lovato back to fashion’s biggest night for the first time in eight years.

Lovato stunned on the red carpet, wearing a Prabal Gurung gown.

The marks Lovato’s first Met Gala since 2016, which was her debut. Lovato uses she/they pronouns.

Demi Lovato at the Met Gala in 2024. Evan Agostini / AP

The “Heart Attack” singer told Billboard about her experiences at the prestigious event, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

She called the event “terrible” and “cliquey.”

“I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she said. Lovato has been open about her struggle with her addiction.

The night of her first Met Gala, Lovato attended a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala,” she told Billboard.

But this year, the former Disney star was ready to step back into the scene.

“I feel amazing,” she told E! News on the red carpet.

When asked how she felt on the way to the Met stairs, she said she was “a little bit nervous, a little anxious, but ultimately excited.”

She also added that she is currently in the process of making new music, a follow-up to her 2022 album.

“I’m in the studio right now working on new music, they said. Adding that it will hopefully be out “in the near future ... music is on the way.”