Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes made their red carpet debut as a couple this weekend.

Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and now uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, and Lutes attended the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 together.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wore a strapless black gown with an asymmetric neckline and gathered ruffles down the left side of the dress. For makeup, Lovato opted for a neutral look paired with a bold red lip.

In a coordinating ensemble, Lutes, known professionally as Jutes, wore a black suit, white shirt, and black tie.

Jutes and Demi Lovato at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023. Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

Lovato’s relationship was made public in August 2022 after Lutes marked the singer’s 30th birthday in a sweet post on social media.

The musician posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram of the couple together throughout their new romance, including some solo snaps of Lovato. In the caption, Lutes wrote in part, “i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine.”

“making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he added. “I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed.”

Lutes concluded the post on a touching note, adding, “ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u.”

Since the couple went Instagram official, they have celebrated several milestone moments together.

Lovato and Lutes debuted their spooky Halloween couples costume on Instagram when they both wore bloodied ensembles with Lovato in a wedding dress and Lutes in a tuxedo with a rounded top hat.

Months later, they also celebrated their first holiday together, with Lovato sharing photos on Instagram on Dec. 24 of the couple kissing and hugging in front of the castle at Disney.

Both musicians also shared posts on Instagram to ring in the new year.

Lutes posted a carousel of photos capturing moments throughout 2022, beginning with a photo of he and Lovato sharing a kiss on the beach. In the caption, he wrote, “helluva year. grateful for all the world class people in my life who make it worth living. love u all very much.”

“I’m so beyond grateful to have met and fell in love w you this year..” Lovato commented on the post. “I’m amazed by you everyday. I love you so much angel.”

Lovato also shared a series of photos on Instagram from a year-end ski trip with Lutes, beginning with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss outdoors with a dusting of snow on their clothes.

“Ended the new year like this,” Lovato wrote. “wishing you all the best for 2023.”