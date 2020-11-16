Demi Lovato makes fun of herself for getting 'unengaged' at PCAs

Give Demi Lovato credit: She’s not afraid to make fun of herself.

Lovato hosted the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday and used her opening monologue to joke about ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because, honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato said. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

“But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," Lovato joked.

The "Skyscraper" singer, 28, wasn’t done there, though.

"I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else," she quipped.

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement in July shortly before splitting in September.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post announcing the engagement. “And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Lovato, who survived an overdose in 2018, is not one to back down from discussing her personal life. In June, she spoke to Kelly Clarkson about mental health. Earlier this year, she opened up about telling her parents she is bisexual.

"I'm still figuring it out," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show in January. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017."