Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary and will use they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that they are nonbinary and will be using they/them pronouns.

The singer made the announcement on their new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato." Lovato said that they want to use the podcast for "conversations that transcend the typical discourse" and saw this "very personal" announcement as an opportunity to do that.

"Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," Lovato said in an introduction to the first podcast episode. "And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

Lovato said that they felt their 2018 overdose had happened because they were "ignoring (their) truth" and "suppressing" themselves to please stylists, team members and fans who wanted them to be "the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard."

"I thought that was what I was supposed to be, and now I just realize that it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do," Lovato continued.

Lovato, who has also been candid about their struggles with addiction and mental health, said that they were eager to continue sharing their journey on the podcast and on social media.

"In this first episode, I am excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people," they said. "I want to make it clear that I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender-nonconforming writer, performer, public speaker and friend of Lovato's, also appeared on the podcast so that the two could discuss identity and reflect on how Lovato "came into (their) truth."

Lovato said that they look forward to discussing their identity on their podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato." Dana Trippe

The pair had a candid conversation about pronouns. Lovato said that they understood that people might "slip" and use their former she/her pronouns but asked that audiences make an effort to use pronouns that "feel right" to Lovato.

"It would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them," Lovato said. "I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to. I just want them to be making the effort. I think it's important because I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me. I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."

In late March, Lovato came out as pansexual, announcing on "The Joe Rogan Experience" that they were attracted to men, women and "anything" in between.

"I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," Lovato said.

In their new YouTube docuseries, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," Lovato said that they had been attracted to women earlier in life but felt too ashamed to explore that.

"I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon," they said. "Any attraction that I ever had toward a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

Lovato also told Glamour magazine in March that their engagement to actor Max Ehrich, which the pair called off in September, helped them realize "how queer" they really are.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,'" Lovato recalled. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

