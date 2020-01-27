Demi Lovato breaks down on stage, performs powerful ballad about substance abuse

Demi Lovato debuted a new song, titled "Anyone," at Sunday's 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Leading up to the much-talked-about performance, the 27-year-old singer called the song she wrote days before her July 2018 overdose"a cry for help."

Lovato, who was introduced by director Greta Gerwig, took to the stage in a gorgeous white gown with only a piano as her backing. At the top of her performance, Lovato had to start and stop, tears visibly streaming down her face.

At one point in the song's first verse, she sang, "Tired of empty conversation 'cause no one hears me anymore."

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs, I feel stupid when I sing ... nobody's listening to me," Lovato continued. "I talk to shooting stars but they always get it wrong. I feel stupid when I pray, so why am I praying anyway, if nobody's listening?"

In the chorus, she belted, "Anyone ... please send me anyone. Lord, is there anyone? I need someone."

Lovato made it through the powerful performance to a standing ovation at the end; however she was visibly shaken throughout the song.

Fans were moved on social media by Lovato's emotional performance.

"demi lovato went thru so much s--- and now she is back with another beautiful meaningful song honestly i am so proud of this woman look at her killing her performance," one person wrote.

Another added, "DEMI LOVATO GETTING A STANDING OVATION DURING HER COMEBACK PERFORMANCE WE LOVE TO SEE IT."

During an interview with "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe," Lovato said of the song, “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help."

“And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, "Let’s help this girl?"'"

That interview marked the first time she had spoken at length about her "state of mind" before she overdosed at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, in July 2018.

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato said. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’"