Demi Lovato engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich: 'I love you forever'

Demi Lovato is getting married!

The pop singer, 27, revealed on Instagram late Wednesday night that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” she captioned in her post. “And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you.”

Her post featured a series of photos of the couple embracing on a beach and Lovato showing off her engagement ring.

In her caption, Lovato described the love she feels for Ehrich, 29, known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on “The Young and the Restless.”

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she wrote.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby.”

Ehrich shared some of the same photos, as well as some different ones, in his own Instagram post in which he gushed about Lovato.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” he wrote.

“Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

Lovato's engagement to Ehrich is the latest in bright moments for Lovato, who has been focusing on her health and happiness after her overdose in 2018.

In January, she opened up about telling her parents she is bisexual.

"I'm still figuring it out," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017."

In February, the "Skyscraper" singer performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami.

Last month, Lovato, who has a history with drug abuse, bulimia and bipolar disorder, had a frank discussion with Kelly Clarkson about mental health, during which time the original "American Idol" champ thanked Lovato for not shying away from the subject.

"I just love that you're open about that because not everybody's as vulnerable at being like that and I think it's helpful for your fans," Clarkson said.