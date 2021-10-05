Watch what happens when Demi Lovato and Andy Lassner go through a haunted house

Every year, one of the best parts of the Halloween season is watching Andy Lassner, one of Ellen DeGeneres' executive producers, visit a haunted house with one of the show's celebrity guests, and this year's segment definitely didn't disappoint.

Lassner brought Demi Lovato along for the scary encounter this time around and the duo checked out Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights together.

At the beginning of the segment, the executive producer asks the singer about their new Peacock show "Unidentified with Demi Lovato," which explores paranormal topics such as UFOs.

"I don't enjoy this, you do," he says to the 29-year-old.

"I love this stuff! Are you not excited about this?" they reply.

"Oh no, I don't enjoy this but people seem to enjoy that I don't enjoy it," he explains.

"I'm gonna enjoy watching you not enjoy this," Lovato quips.

But Lassner was determined to have the last laugh and says "No, no, you're in front so you won't be watching me."

The pair enter the haunted house and find themselves in a room with a reception desk. As they enter a hallway, the action instantly begins and several men in masks start pounding on the windows of the doors they are hiding behind.

"I love this stuff but I wasn't expecting it to start now!" Lovato exclaims.

Lassner and Lovato had quite the frightful experience at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Warner Bros.

Up next, they encounter a man with a knife and head outside where they see a stuffed figure with a pumpkin head. Lassner decides to touch it with his foot to make sure it's fake and is pleased with himself when he discovers it is.

As they turn a corner, the duo expects someone to come popping out but they're pleasantly surprised to see that there's no one there. However, Lovato takes the opportunity to scare Lassner a bit and jumps behind him to give him a little push.

Not surprisingly, he doesn't appreciate it. "Not OK!" he says after screaming.

The pair then ventures down a hallway with white curtains and think they've made it through unscathed until a man appears in a window and spooks them.

As they travel into a bedroom, Lassner and Lovato see a mannequin sitting up in a bed and agree that it looks pretty creepy. Then a knife-wielding man appears out of nowhere and Lassner screams, "Oh my God, I didn't see him!"

The executive producer then gives Lovato a bit of payback and scares them from behind as the pair travels down a hallway, eliciting a good laugh out of the singer.

Both Lovato and Lassner seem particularly disturbed as they enter a room of mirrors and Lassner takes the lead to protect the singer and suggests that many of the masked men in the room have to be mannequins. "Not real," he says as he passes one of them, but quickly changes his tune when the man approaches him with a knife.

"No! He's real! You are real. We get it. You fooled us," he says and rounds the corner where he is accosted by another masked man. "There's supposed to be some not-reals!" he exclaims.

Lassner does indeed come across one mannequin but it's quickly followed by a real man and he decides that Lovato needs to take the lead once again. "YOU check what's real!" he says.

Finally, the pair reach the end of the haunted house, head back outside and share a hug to celebrate.

"And just like that, we did it. I love you," he says. "How brave is Demi? How un-brave am I?"

They begin to share a second embrace when a pair of knife-wielding figures appear for one last scare and Lassner isn't having it.

"Oh God, what!" he screams. "They think it's funny to do (that). Got it!"

Fans of the annual segment flooded the YouTube video with comments and gave it a big thumbs up.

"Demi Lovato's laugh makes me so happy. I love it," one person wrote. Another commented "Omg loved this."

Many fans of the show agreed that this is one of the segments they're going to miss the most when the talk show ends later this year.

"I'm not mentally prepared for this to be the last haunted house Andy will have to go through," one wrote.

"I soooooo look forward to this every season!!!! It's the 'All I want for Christmas' of the Fall!! Love you Andy!!!" another said.

One fan suggested that Ellen should still post a haunted house video on her YouTube page every year, even after she wraps up the show.

"So even though the show is ending I vote next year Ellen goes with Andy through a haunted house," they wrote.

And honestly, we love that idea!

Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

Related: