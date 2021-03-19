Marcia Fudge is here to teach the media some manners —and a slew of young new fans on Twitter are loving her "Black auntie energy."

The newly appointed secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) launched her first press conference on Thursday by greeting reporters with a pleasant "Good morning."

But after Fudge's opening was met with silence, she couldn't hide her disapproval.

She got the press TOGETHER in less than 12 seconds!



That’s black auntie energy. pic.twitter.com/O521MBIRCg — delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021

Fudge put her finger to her ear to signify that she heard not one response.

Then, as if summoning all our fourth-grade English teachers, America's favorite new etiquette expert shook her head from side in reproach. You could almost hear the "Tsk, tsk" in her mind.

"Good afternoon," she repeated, giving reporters one more chance to get their acts together.

Marcia Fudge's new fans on Twitter got a kick out of how she reproached ill-mannered reporters at a White House press conference on Thursday. Carlos Barria / Reuters

And suddenly a room full of shamed White House correspondents could be heard breaking into laughter as they greeted Fudge with embarrassed pleasantries of their own.

"Oh, thank you," Fudge responded with a chuckle. "I was wondering if I was in this room by myself."

Fudge's new fans on Twitter loved the hilarious — and teachable — moment.

"She got the press TOGETHER in less than 12 seconds! That’s black auntie energy," marveled one.

That 2nd good afternoon had them shook..👏🏾😆 — Undefeated..next season (@Unk_BigC) March 19, 2021

"That 2nd good afternoon had them shook," joked another.

When I speak to you, you had better answer me. — Diann Rust-Tierney (@diannrt5) March 19, 2021

"When I speak to you, you had better answer me," commented another new fan, possibly quoting a family member.

Black auntie energy indeed!!! I love to see it. She. Does. Not. Play. — silverprincess💛 (@marsha_vivinate) March 19, 2021

"Black auntie energy indeed!!! I love to see it. She. Does. Not. Play," another wrote.

Just had to check her bio for any teaching experience, because I've had quite a few who commanded respect & woke up a room that way. — William F Tulloch 🏳️‍🌈 (@CPTDoomDC) March 19, 2021

Many new fans went so far to check Fudge's bio to see if she had any elementary school teaching stints on her resume. A graduate of both Ohio State University, Fudge earned a law degree from Cleveland State University Cleveland–Marshall College of Law.

The former Ohio Congress member officially joined the Biden administration earlier this month after the senate confirmed her nomination from last December.

When I tell you that all the people in that room SAT UP STRAIGHT 😂😂😂 — Adam Cisroe Pearson, OTD, OTR/L (@DrAPearson) March 19, 2021

Though her official HUD responsibilities involve implementing national policy and programs that address America's housing needs, Fudge is clearly also doing double duty as Secretary of P's and Q's.

And now, after yesterday's presser, we're betting the next time Fudge greets reporters from a podium, they will be quick to greet her back.