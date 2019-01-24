Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 24, 2019

Add matchmaker to Ellen DeGeneres’ long list of talents!

On Thursday's episode of her talk show, DeGeneres grilled “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing about her 2018 New Year’s resolutions, including daily meditation, hanging out with her friends more often — and her goal to “be more open to dating.”

“Had you not been open to dating?” DeGeneres asked. “What does this mean?”

“No, I have been open,” the actress explained, which drew a laugh from the audience. “No one has asked me out on a date. Not one. Zero”

When asked by DeGeneres if she’s been going out, Messing, who divorced Daniel Zelman in 2011 after a decade of marriage, responded wordlessly with a dumbfounded look.

“But you have to be somewhere to meet someone,” DeGeneres explained.

She suggested that Messing, 50, should go out more often with her single friends, but as it turns out, the Emmy-winning actress admitted to having only friends who were in relationships of their own.

“Are you good at setting people up?” Messing asked DeGeneres.

“I’m so good at setting people up,” the host replied confidently, even offering to give testimonials from her "success stories" to the actress before asking what type of partner Messing was hoping to find.

“Really smart, really funny, cares about the world,” Messing listed. “That third one is really tricky,” she quickly added after DeGeneres shot her a doubtful look.

“And now your son, how’s he going to be if you meet somebody?” DeGeneres asked Messing, referring to her 14-year-old son Roman Walker Zelman, a budding stand-up comedian.

“He has been begging me to go on a date,” Messing said. “It’s like I want to give him the gift of me going on a date at this point.”

Maybe 2019 will be the year of mediation, exercise and dating for Messing! At least DeGeneres will be there to help out with her matchmaking skills.