All week long, TODAY is marking the 30th anniversary of the summer of 1989 with a look back at some of the notable (and not-so-notable) people, milestones and moments from that wild and crazy time.

The end of the '80s saw enough over-the-top fashion, beloved movie blockbusters and infectious pop hits to make us forever nostalgic. And it turns out, some of the era's stars feel the same way — so we asked them to reflect on their personal memories from that time. Here's what they had to say.

Debbie Gibson

Fashion trends I embraced:

For me, it was lots of denim, bright colors and big earrings. I was a typical teen hopping on all the '80s trends!

Movies I was into:

I loved “Dead Poets Society.” I think you’d be hard-pressed to meet anyone who is not missing Robin Williams. I also loved “When Harry Met Sally” and, in fact, sat next to Billy Crystal on the short-lived airline that catered to celebrities, MGM Grand Air. He told me he was at a crossroads in his career at one point and almost ended up teaching English at Calhoun High School, where I attended! “Weekend at Bernie’s” was another fave. I love to laugh!

Favorite music:

NKOTB were, of course, the boys of summer in 1989! I also was obsessed with “Forever Your Girl” and “Right Here Waiting.” I didn’t watch much TV ... I was on a tour bus!

Cultural moment that defined the summer:

When Ronald Reagan (said tear) down the wall. In fact, I wrote two songs about walls being torn down: “Over the Wall” and “Tear Down These Walls.” Funny how those songs are timely still today for different reasons.

What I miss most about that time:

The innocence and unabashedly joyful music. I love music today … lots of incredible current artists. But, there was an escapism in '80s music that goes unparalleled. That’s why people are so nostalgic about the Mixtape Tour with me, NKOTB, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature — it reminds everyone of a simpler time.

What was happening in my own career:

I was on a world tour with "Electric Youth," which just turned 30. “Lost in Your Eyes” had gone No. 1, and I was getting ready to do a movie called “Skirts” with Lynda Opst and Dawn Steel at Columbia Pictures. Kenny Ortega ("Dirty Dancing") was set to direct. When it got put into turnaround as Paramount took over Columbia, I was in Australia. I was so used to showbiz ups and downs, so I just shrugged and said, “Oh well... I guess I’ll do another album!” Ahhhh ... youth!

Debbie Gibson is currently performing on the Mixtape tour.

Tiffany

Fashion trends I embraced:

Well, I set my own fashion trend, which was a jean jacket and hoop earrings.

Favorite music:

Stevie Nicks, always. Nothing's changed.

What I miss most about that time:

I think probably the fun of music. People were experimenting. You could be a unique individual, you could be as crazy as you wanted or a plain Jane. You kind of could do no wrong. And that was the fun of music, especially in the '80s. And also fashion.

Pop culture moment that defined the summer:

Malls — obviously I ended up doing the mall tour and becoming famous for that, but that's where I really did hang out, so I have a passion for the mall.

What was happening in my own career:

Well, I branching out, touring the world more than anything. And I think I was just really taken aback that the single "I Think We’re Alone Now" had made it all over the world. So for me, I was just a little girl from Norwalk, California, wanting to sing, and the next thing I knew I was on a plane going to other countries and people knew everything about me. You know, living my dream, so I'm very grateful.

I loved being on the bus, that's always my favorite part. And having a family around you. That's something I've been doing since I was 15. So, the pranks that go on behind the scenes and just going into the next city, an adventure, not knowing what's going to be on the list of to-dos, who you're going to meet that day, what you're going to see in that small down or big town. I really do like to take in the whole experience if I can, especially back then since I was a teenager. So we would go on little adventures with my band and see the local sights because I was still in school and had to write papers about a lot of places that I went to.

Tiffany is currently promoting her latest album, "Pieces of Me," and performing on the Mixtape tour.

Fabio

Fashion trends I embraced:

Sometimes, I dress up. Sometimes a jacket and a tank top under. (My hair was) pretty long at that time. Sometimes, I wore a ponytail. I didn’t do much to it. Hair composition is protein and minerals, so I kept minerals in my diet. And high protein. That was the main thing to keep my hair healthy.

Favorite movies:

"When Harry Met Sally." I loved it. "Batman." That was good. "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Loved it. Harrison Ford was one of my favorite actors.

Favorite music:

Spandau Ballet to Janet Jackson to Seal to Breakfast Club.

Favorite memory:

I used to go out with friends to clubs. I go to parties. I had a great group of friends. We used to be a wild bunch. We were like night owls. I used to go to the Hamptons. It was a lot of partying, a lot of fun.

What was happening in my own career:

I was still modeling with Ford. I was doing a lot of gigs with Regis and Kathie Lee. I started getting booked for covers of books. Around ’89, I was doing around 16 book covers a day. I used to spend all day with different photographers and writers.

Fabio is currently focused on his line of protein products, Healthy Planet Nutrition.

Richard Marx

Movies I was into:

I remember being really psyched to see “Lethal Weapon 2.” Mel Gibson and I had the same mullet back then. And also that summer, one of my favorite movies of all time came out. “The Abyss.” I’ve seen it three or four times.

Fashion trends I embraced:

The usual. Acid-washed jeans. Sport coats with shoulder pads. Bright colors. And I had a black leather jacket with fringe. I was stylin’.

Cultural moment that defined the summer:

I was on a yearlong grueling tour around the world. I was just trying to get from show to show and was pretty oblivious to nearly everything else.

What I miss most about that time:

It was probably the most commercially successful time of my career, but I can’t say I “miss” it. I really had no life outside of concerts and recording and I was too young to be aware enough to just breathe it all in and enjoy the success. I was always thinking about trying to sustain it and what was next.

Richard Marx just released “Another One Down," a new song from from his upcoming album available this fall.

Ione Skye

A typical summer day:

I can’t remember if I was dating Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers or if I had met my ex-husband, Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys, but I was probably hanging in a posse of one type or another. I was seeing a lot of bands. It would’ve been a lot of Beastie Boys and stuff like that at that point. I was still in L.A., driving around having a lot of fun.

Who I was hanging out with:

We weren’t the Brat Pack or the Brit Pack, but I was in a sort of group, I guess. Keanu Reeves came before and River Phoenix came before, but I definitely met some great people along the way and stayed friends with some of them and got really close with them. I mean, John Cusack was such a gift. And his friends. He had a whole crew of friends from Chicago that were really great.

Movies I was into:

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." I loved “Dead Poets Society.”

What was happening in my own career:

I might have taken it in a little better. On one hand I really appreciated what was happening, but I think it was, then on the other, I sort of didn’t take it in enough.

I used to regret that I sort of started just touring with the Beastie Boys and following them around and I felt like I neglected my career, but at the same time I think I wanted to and I was happy, so now I’m sort of more instead of regretting, I’m more realizing that’s kind of what I wanted to do. There’s nothing wrong with that. But it felt wrong at the time to turn down things and I was kind of very picky.

Favorite memory:

John Cusack had ... I don’t know if he had the wrap party or at one point he had a party at his house that they had rented for him in L.A. It was like as if you were in a teen movie. It was so fun. It was wild and perfect and great.

Ione Skye was recently seen on HBO's "Camping."