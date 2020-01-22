The death of the 21-year-old son of Christian rapper TobyMac at a Nashville home in October has been ruled by a medical examiner to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines.

Truett Foster McKeehan died as a result of "acute combined drug intoxication" and also had marijuana and Adderall in his system, autopsy and toxicology results showed, according to a report by The Tennessean.

The cause of death of Truett Foster McKeehan (left), the 21-year-old son of rapper TobyMac (right), was ruled to be an accidental overdose. Courtsey / TobyMac

McKeehan, an aspiring rapper who released tracks under the names TRU, Shiloh, truDog and Truett Foster, was found dead at a Nashville-area home on Oct. 24 after the Nashville Fire Department received a call about a person in cardiac arrest.

The report by Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li also stated that McKeehan had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Earlier this month, TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, released the song "21 Years" about his son's past struggles and death. Truett was the oldest of his six children.

"You said you’d turn, you would turn it around/Thought that you had time to straighten it out /Told me that you were my prodigal son/But this isn’t home,'' he sings.

"Are you singing with the angels/Are you happy where you are/Well until this show is over/And you run into my arms/God has you in heaven/But I have you in my heart."

A representative for TobyMac confirmed The Tennessean report to TODAY and said "there will be no new statement, as his latest song, '21 Years,' is his statement."

TobyMac also paid tribute to his son in November as his family celebrated their first Thanksgiving following the loss.

"As we enter this week of Thanksgiving we have something we’d like to share....Such overwhelming love has surrounded us this last month,'' he wrote on Instagram. "We still don’t quite know which end is up but we do KNOW, we are loved. As we mourn our firstborn son, God has poured out His love on us through people."

He also released a statement on his website calling Truett "a magnetic son."

"If you met him you knew him, you remembered him," he wrote. "His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match."