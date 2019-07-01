Dean McDermott was hospitalized with pneumonia over the weekend.

On Monday, the 52-year-old actor and reality star shared an Instagram selfie taken in his hospital bed. In the pic, McDermott wears a breathing tube and looks a little worse for wear, but still manages to give an optimistic thumbs up.

"So this happened last night. I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I've never been so sick in my life!!!!" he captioned it.

"Thumbs up and spirits up though," he added along with a reminder to fans to listen to the latest episode of his "Daddy Issues" podcast.

Dean McDermott with wife Tori Spelling in February 2019. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

He ended his post with the hashtags #sickasadog #aintnothang #thistoshallpass #blipontheradar.

The former "Chopped Canada" host's health update came one day after telling fans he was suffering from a high fever and a hurt back.

"I’m so BUMMED!!! I’ve been laid out for 2 days because I threw my back out. Now I got hit with a fever of 102," he captioned a video of himself in bed.

He went on to poke fun at himself, writing, "How’d I throw my back out you ask?? Bending over to pick up a towel to DRY MY FACE!!! Epic fail!!"

McDermott, who's been married to actress Tori Spelling since 2006, revealed in his post that he'd caught his cold from the couple's 6-year-old son, Finn.

In addition to Finn, the proud parents share four other children: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, and Beau, 2. McDermott also has a son, Jack, 20, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Sadly, the actor's illness forced him to cancel the family's plans to visit Spelling and Stella on the "BH90210" set in Canada.

"I tell ya, I’m going to be one ornery elderly person. I get really pissed off when I can’t do things and move the way I want," he shared before joking, "And I’m already ornery as it is!!"

Here's hoping Dean feels better soon!