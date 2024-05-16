Dean McDermott goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Lily Calo amid Tori Spelling divorce

Dean McDermott made his relationship with girlfriend Lily Calo Instagram official, and Tori Spelling showed her support for his new love amid divorce proceedings with the actor.

McDermott, 57, shared a photo on Instagram on May 15 of him in a pinstriped suit and Calo in a matching pinstripe dress from a night out at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey" he wrote.

Calo also shared a photo on Instagram of her and McDermott together.

"I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart" she wrote.

Spelling, who filed for divorce from McDermott in March after 17 years and five children together, commented on Calo's post.

"Love you both ❤️🙌" she wrote.

Spelling , 51, also liked McDermott's Instagram post from his night out with Calo.

@imdeanmcdermott via Instagram

"The fact that Tori liked this is mind boggling!" one commenter wrote.

"It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then I can say for the trolls commenting on this post," McDermott responded. "Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters. 🙏"

Calo is an executive with California-based Conscious Community Global. A LinkedIn and Instagram post from October shows McDermott in a photo with Calo and fellow members of the company.

Spelling, a former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, also shared on the April 8 episode of her podcast, "misSPELLING," that Calo has attended family dinners with the children and McDermott.

“I like Lily a lot," she said. "It's not bad. It's different, right?"

Spelling cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce in her petition, which was filed March 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court. She is seeking physical custody of their five children and joint legal custody with McDermott. She is also seeking spousal support, according to court documents.

McDermott initially announced their split in June 2023 in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Spelling spoke on her podcast about her thought process behind filing for divorce.

“I’m not gonna lie, there’s moments where I’m like, ‘Should I have stayed? What are the long term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they’re in the same house, it’s all intact, you move fluidly, but there’s so much unhappiness and so much anger?'" she said. "At what point is it worth it to have to have them go through that process where they’re separated, and they go see different parents?"