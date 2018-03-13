'Deal or No Deal' returning to TV with host Howie Mandel

share tweet pin email

"Deal or No Deal" is back!

CNBC announced Tuesday that the network will revive the beloved game show with its original host, Howie Mandel — and no one is more thrilled than the funnyman himself.

Ken Hively / LA Times/Getty Images The newly revived "Deal or No Deal," starring host Howie Mandel, will air on CNBC later this year.

"Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production — live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was 'Deal or No Deal,'" Mandel revealed in a statement released by CNBC.

Mandel added that he was "excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant (executive producer) Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC. For me, there was only one answer to that iconic question and I am proud to have said DEAL!"

The popular primetime game show, which originally aired on NBC from 2005 through 2009, invited contestants to choose from 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash — ranging from one penny to $1 million. Contestants then eliminated the remaining 25 cases, one by one, while being tempted with cash offers to quit the game by a mysterious entity known only as "the Banker."

The new "Deal or No Deal" will stick to the original concept while adding a few fun new twists, said CNBC.

GSN Meghan Markle during her early days as a model on the original run of "Deal or No Deal."

While fans will certainly be happy to see the hilarious Mandel back as the show's emcee, another former "Deal or No Deal" star is likely too busy to return.

Early in her Hollywood career, soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle was one of the show's perky models tasked with opening the silver briefcases during contestants' dealmaking.

"Deal or No Deal" joins CNBC's primetime lineup later this year.