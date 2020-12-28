'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, a star of the Discovery reality show "Deadliest Catch," has died at 33.

A spokesperson for Forensic Medical Management in Nashville, Tennessee, confirmed McGlashan's death to NBC News but could not comment further due to a pending investigation.

Nick McGlashan, one of the stars of the reality show "Deadliest Catch," has died at 33. Courtesy / Discovery Channel

McGlashan worked on the Summer Bay ship and appeared in 78 episodes of the show, which follows fishing vessels in the dangerous waters of the Bering Sea, from 2013 to 2020.

His sister, Lydia, tweeted the news on Sunday.

My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight. — Lyd (@sweetsealyd) December 28, 2020

"My brother nick passed away," she wrote. "This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

She also posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

"I’m sobbing," she wrote. "Please hug your brothers close. I love nick so much."

McGlashan was a seventh-generation fisherman who grew up on the island of Akutan, Alaska, and first began crabbing on the Bering Sea at 13, according to his bio on Discovery Go.

"Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it's done," his bio reads. "He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience and, according to Captain Bill, is the epitome of a true crabber.

"Unfortunately, that has included an addiction to alcohol and drugs in the past, which got kicked him off the boat in Season 13 for a spell and landed him in rehab. Though he’s had his ups and downs, Nick has battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle and is now so committed to his recovery that he inspires others in their own."

McGlashan's death comes five months after the death of another "Deadliest Catch" cast member. Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on the show, died at 38 of a heart attack on July 27 in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana.

Reyes and McGlashan were close, as McGlashan shared a photo of the two of them together following Reyes' death.

This place misses you. RIP Mahlon. pic.twitter.com/OQK68Pm0kx — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 27, 2020

"This place misses you," he tweeted. "RIP Mahlon."

The show has also had at least six other cast members die over the course of its 16-season run, according to People.