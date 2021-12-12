'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60.

According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday.

"She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email.

In addition to the statement provided to TODAY, her death was confirmed by a friend on social media. In the comments section of her most recent Facebook post, a friend of the actor shared a comment on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White,” the comment read. “She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”

They shared that a memorial is in the process of being planned, potentially with a Zoom livestream component.

Rhonda Stubbins White attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Tumor It's In The System" at the Los Angeles Film School on January 12, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

According to her Facebook page, White studied acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Throughout her decadeslong career, White worked on dozens of television shows as well as movies, including 1996’s “Sunset Park” and 2004’s “Land of Plenty.”

She made her debut on screen in an episode of the NBC show “Here and Now” in 1992, according to her IMDb page, as the character Helen Jameson. The next year, she was nominated for a CableACE award for her performance in the HBO miniseries “Laurel Avenue."

From there, her career continued to take off, leading her to star opposite Diana Ross in the 1994 movie “Out of Darkness.”

In 2000, White landed a recurring role on “Days of Our Lives” and portrayed Lady Vi in a 17-episode arc according to IMDB. The actor went on to guest-star on a handful of other well known series, including “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Charmed,” and “Shameless.”

White's most recent role was on Tyler Perry's BET+ original series "Ruthless." For the last two years, the late actor played the role of Agnes.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that White is survived by her siblings, Gregory and Annette.