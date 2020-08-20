Dax Shepard says he broke several bones in motorcycle accident

Dax Shepard says he needs to undergo surgery after getting in a motorcycle accident that left him with multiple injuries, including four broken ribs, a broken clavicle and a broken hand.

Shepard said the crash occurred while he was riding in California on Sunday.

"I was passing six guys at Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good hundred yards and then someone turned in, as they have the right to,” he said on his “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday.

“I was totally at blame," he added. "I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere. I clipped their bumper and then I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard."

Shepard, who said he may take a break from riding motorcycles for the remainder of the year, added that track employees chewed him out for not immediately getting off the track so he didn’t get hit by a motorcycle.

"They really let me have it and I was too injured to really object, so I just took it on the chin," he said.

Even though he was hurt, Shepard, 45, iced his shoulder and sat out for about 90 minutes before he got back for two more sessions on the track.

Noting that he was in so much pain by the time he wrapped up, the former “Parenthood” star, who is married to Kristen Bell, said he drove the roughly 500 miles back home to Los Angeles and went to the hospital the next day.

"I've been at the hospital for seven hours today," he said. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I had broke a couple months ago.” He did add that three carpals that he had previously fractured did not break again, but his “pinky metacarpal” broke.

Shepard posted a shot of himself on Instagram on Wednesday, with Bell in the background.

“Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern,” he captioned the picture.

When comedian Whitney Cummings took to the comments section to point out Bell in the photo, Bell replied she was “just politely shaking my head at his nonsense.”