Dax Shepard opens up about previous open relationship before Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard opened up to Drew Barrymore on her titular talk show on Wednesday about the relationship he was in before marrying fellow actor Kristen Bell.

He explained that at the beginning of his relationship with Bell, “there was a ton of jealousy…for pretty good reasons.”

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about,” he explained.

He added that after they got serious, that jealousy went away.

"But, I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change," he said. "And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."

Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell. Robert Trachtenberg / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The two tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together. They’ve been open about their relationship ups and downs.

"We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy 'cause if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have," he said on Sunday TODAY in January.

The two also opened up in June about going to couple’s therapy.

On the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Bell described the experience as way of expanding their emotional “toolbox.”

“The reality is, if you’re living with one human being — I don’t care if it’s your partner or your husband or your wife or whoever it is, your roommate — you need to brush up on your toolbox, because you will find that person annoying,” the “Frozen” star said. “Relationships take work.”

In September 2020, Shepard revealed in an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he had relapsed on painkillers after 16 years of sobriety.

In October 2020, Bell said on "Ellen" that she supported her husband during that time and added that she admired how he was willing to change.

“One of the main reasons I love him is that he’s also addicted to growth,” she said. “He’s addicted to evolving and he was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’ and we’re going back to therapy.”

“And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”