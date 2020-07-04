David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating a big milestone: their 21st wedding anniversary!

The British power couple took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages to commemorate the occasion, posting their own respective videos memorializing their relationship throughout the years.

“Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham❤️❤️❤️,” the fashion designer captioned her photo slideshow full of throwback pictures. “I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx”

The former professional soccer player shared a heartwarming tribute of his own set to the tune of the hit song “Say You’ll Be There” by none other than the Spice Girls. In his caption, he recalled a sweet moment before the couple began dating about having a crush on his now wife.

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' 😄,” he wrote. “who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham”

The couple met in 1997 and the former Spice girl even revealed to Vogue UK that meeting David for the first time was "love at first sight."

"Love at first sight does exist," she wrote in a letter penned to her younger self in 2016. "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

A week later, the two met again when she was with the rest of the Spice Girls at the stadium where he was playing and got his number. And the rest is history!