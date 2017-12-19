David Spade pays tribute to Chris Farley on 20th anniversary of his death

share tweet pin email

David Spade and good friend Chris Farley will forever be linked after teaming up in the comedy classic "Tommy Boy" along with their work together on "Saturday Night Live."

Spade posted a solemn tribute to Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death on Monday as the comedy world remembered a bright talent who died at 33 of a drug overdose.

20 years ago today. A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:29am PST

"20 years ago today," Spade wrote.

Spade has made a point of keeping Farley's legacy alive now that two decades have passed since he was one of the most beloved comedic performers of his generation.

Courtesy Everett Collection Spade and Farley will always be remembered for their comedy magic as Richard and Tommy from the 1995 hit "Tommy Boy.''

He posted a throwback shot of the two together in honor of what would have been Farley's 53rd birthday in February.

"Still has an effect on me and lots of people around the world,'' he wrote. "Its funny that i run into people. Ow that dont know who he is. Thats the reality of life moving on but still shocks me a bit. If u havent heard of him maybe look him up."

Spade was one of several comedians and actors who paid tribute to Farley on Monday, including Farley's younger brother, Kevin.

Hard to believe itâs 20years. Tell the ones you love that you love them. Remembering Chris Farley 20 years after his death: 'People talk about him like he's alive. In many ways he still is' https://t.co/XsHCP6B6rf via @WiStateJournal — Kevin Farley (@Imkevinfarley) December 17, 2017

20 yrs ago I was shooting a funeral scene with @Imkevinfarley when i picked up my phone âIâm sorry about Chris.â I hung up & went to find Kevin because I knew..RIP Chris Farley. My friend, my best man & fellow addict. Your legacy is your work & wonderful family. I love you Chris. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 18, 2017

One of my first jobs was working on this Tom Arnold @hbo special with Chris Farley. There was nobody funnier. Explosively funny in a way nobody is. We spent a day at a mall watching him and it was pure joy. https://t.co/RN1QnQFx7s — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 19, 2017

20 years later and it still hurts. Nobody has ever made me laugh harder. #ChrisFarley pic.twitter.com/2uJ3a3PZCH — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2017

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.