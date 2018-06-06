share tweet pin email

When Kate Spade died Tuesday, the world lost a wildly successful designer who'd made a huge impact on the worlds of style and pop culture with her iconic handbags and signature accessories.

But for David Spade, the loss was much more personal than that. The 55-year-old fashion star was married to the actor's brother, Andy, and had been part of his family for more than 24 years.

On Tuesday night, he shared a sweet photo and a bittersweet message about his sister-in-law.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it," he wrote alongside a blurry shot of the two of them smiling at each other. "Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day."

He remembered her as "so sharp and quick on her feet," and as a comedian himself, he noted, "She could make me laugh so hard."

Her death by apparent suicide has left friends, fans and family reeling.

"I still can't believe it," he wrote.

The 53-year-old big and small-screen star included a message to others who may be struggling.

"It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on," he added.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.