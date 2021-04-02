David Schwimmer reveals whether 'Friends' cast will be in character for reunion

"Friends" fans have been eagerly awaiting the show's HBO Max reunion special since it was first announced in February 2020 — but until now we haven't known if the show's stars will revive their characters.

Now, David Schwimmer is hinting there's a chance we'll get to see Ross and Rachel — and Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe — as they are today.

Appearing Friday on "The Graham Norton Show," the 54-year-old actor said he was flying to Los Angeles to shoot the reunion special with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

"I'm going to see everyone next week for the first time in many years," he gushed.

The "Friends" cast will soon be together again for the reunion special. Jon Ragel / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When Graham Norton asked Schwimmer if he'd be reviving his role of paleontologist Ross Geller on the reunion, the actor said he and his old castmates would all appear as themselves — except possibly during one part.

"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people. Although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something," he shared.

During the reunion, the show's six stars will share favorite memories of working together on the beloved sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Norton asked Schwimmer, who's currently starring in Peacock's "Intelligence," if he'd boned up on old episodes of "Friends" to refresh his memory.

"You know, it's really funny. I should have been doing that," he responded, laughing.

He added, "I haven't been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 episodes. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days."

This much-anticipated reunion was originally supposed to air in May 2020, but production has been repeatedly postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he appeared last month on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, Schwimmer shared a few more details about the reunion, namely who's not hosting it.

"I can tell you it's not Ellen (DeGeneres). It's not Billy Crystal," the actor said before jokingly asking Cohen: "Andy, is it you?"

"Oh, my God, I wish it was!" Cohen cried.