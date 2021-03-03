David Schwimmer offers 'Friends' reunion update, plus who won't be hosting

There are things we know about the upcoming "Friends" reunion on HBO Max, and things we don't know about it.

Mainly, what we do know is that it is definitely happening. Phoebe — that is, Lisa Kudrow — said so in a January appearance on Rob Lowe's podcast.

We gotta have "Friends"! NBC

And Wednesday on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, we learned a bit more about what's not happening.

The new details came from cast member David Schwimmer (Ross), who told Cohen that he'll be shooting scenes in April.

"In a little over a month, I'm heading out to LA," said the actor, who's currently starring in Peacock's "Intelligence." "So, finally ... we figured out a way, I think, to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

About this time last year, fans had reason to get all excited, thanks to the long-desired reunion being announced. But shooting has been postponed again and again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Friends" aired on NBC from 1994-2004. NBC

Now, it seems things are really getting underway. So ... who'll be hosting it, Cohen naturally wanted to know?

Well, it's not Ellen DeGeneres, Schwimmer told him.

"Can you say who is?" Cohen asked.

"I don't know if I can, actually," said Schwimmer. "I should have found that out. I apologize. I can tell you it's not Ellen, it's not Billy Crystal." Then he fired a question at Cohen: "Andy, is it you?"

"Oh, my God, I wish it was!" cried the host.

And that's where things stand ... for now!