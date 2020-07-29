Were Ross and Rachel really on a break? Chloe the copy girl weighs in

We already know David Schwimmer thinks Ross and Rachel were on a break. Now, he has someone else from “Friends” in his corner.

While appearing on TODAY Wednesday to discuss his new Peacock series, “Intelligence,” Schwimmer was asked about the infamous storyline from “Friends” when Angela Featherstone, the actress who played Chloe the copy girl — the woman Ross cheated on Rachel with — chimed in with a video message giving her take on the debate.

Ross and Chloe's night together proved to be a controversial and hilarious storyline on "Friends." NBC

“All I know is he was definitely on a break when he was with me," Featherstone said. "Would you tell Ross I own my own copy shop now if he ever wants anything done free?”

Earlier in the interview, Schwimmer remained adamant that Ross and Rachel were indeed on a break.

“There’s no question we were on a break. It’s not even debatable,” he said.

His comment echoes the opinion he shared last week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Yeah, it’s not even a question. They were on a break,” he said.

The line “We were on a break” refers to Ross having a one-night stand with Chloe during the series' third season. Throughout the sitcom's run, he remained adamant that he and Rachel had broken up, but she maintained that they were “on a break.”

During his TODAY appearance, Schwimmer also continued to reassure fans there will be a “Friends” reunion, with the entire cast set to participate.

“There’s definitely going to be a ‘Friends’ reunion," he said. "We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It’s unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is when, and we’re still trying to figure that out, because we want to do it when it’s safe.”

The highly anticipated reunion was supposed to shoot in front of a live audience for HBO Max in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus. During his appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Schwimmer said the plan was to shoot it in August, although that’s not set in stone.

“Honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” he said. “And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

