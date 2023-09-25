Beloved ‘NCIS’ actor David McCallum dies at 90

Scottish actor David McCallum, known for his role as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on “NCIS,” died of natural causes on Monday. He was 90.

CBS, which has aired “NCIS” on its network since 2003, confirmed in an email to NBC News that the actor passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at a New York hospital.

Peter McCallum, the actor’s son, issued a statement about his father’s death on behalf of his family. In it, he fondly described his father’s appetite for fostering strong connections with his family, his acting career and learning.

“He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren,” his statement reads in part.

“He was a true renaissance man — he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge,” the statement continued. “For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS.”

David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in "NCIS." Sonja Flemming / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Peter also recalled how his mother and the actor’s wife, Katherine Carpenter, expressed a desire to have had more time with the actor.

“After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep,” he wrote. “Her answer was simply, ‘Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.’ She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old.”

McCallum and Carpenter were married for 56 years until his death.

CBS reflected on the actor’s life and career in a separate statement obtained by NBC News.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years,” the statement reads. “David was a gifted actor and author and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

Born in 1933 to a renowned violinist and a mother who was a cellist, McCallum studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His early roles included radio and theatrical performances.

McCallum moved to the United States in 1961, where he nabbed the role of secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the television spy series “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” McCallum’s role was initially imagined as a minor one, with his character delivering only two lines; however, producers soon elevated his role in the series, and McCallum became a co-star to actor Robert Vaughn for the series. McCallum ultimately secured nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards for his role in the series.

In the 90s, he made minor appearances in shows like “Law & Order” and “Sex and the City.” The actor would go on to appear in the 2009 film “Wonder Woman” starring Gal Gadot and portray Alfred Pennyworth in the 2015 animated superhero movie “Batman vs. Robin.”

In addition to being survived by his wife, the actor leaves behind his sons, Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum and Peter McCallum and daughter, Sophie McCallum, as well as eight grandchildren.