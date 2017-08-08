share tweet pin email

David Letterman is back!

The late-night legend is coming out of retirement to host a new Netflix series, and while we don't yet know if he'll bring along his famously funny Top 10 lists and Stupid Pet Tricks segments, we do know the series will feature Letterman doing what he does best — chatting with interesting people and getting out on the street for wacky in-the-field segments.

The 70-year-old funny man, the longest-serving host in U.S. late night television, was, of course, the original host of NBC's "Late Night" and CBS's "The Late Show."

After retiring from "The Late Show" in 2015, Letterman grew a bushy beard and even confessed that he "couldn't care less" about late-night TV anymore, but, of course, after 33 years and 6028 episodes, who could blame him?

CBS via Getty Images The host during the final broadcast of "The Late Show with David Letterman" on May 20, 2015.

Now, two years later, the 10-time Emmy winner is eager to kick off his new one-hour series, which will feature a long-form conversation with one guest each episode and plenty of time to explore other topics he finds interesting.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix," Letterman said in a statement.

"Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely," he joked.

Right now, the unnamed series is scheduled for just six-episodes in 2018, but something tells us if Dave is having a good time, he'll stick around a lot longer.