David Letterman announces Obama, Clooney as guests on new Netflix show

David Letterman has unveiled a blockbuster guest list for his six-episode Netflix talk show.

The headliner on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" is former President Barack Obama, with other episodes featuring George Clooney, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and Malala Yousafzai.

"You never know when you might learn something, and that’s what this is about for me,'' Letterman said in a teaser for the show. "These are people that I admire."

Netflix announced Friday that Letterman's return to television will begin streaming on Jan. 12 with the 60-minute episode featuring Obama's first talk-show appearance since leaving office.

The next five episodes will then be released monthly.

The new show is Letterman's return to the limelight after leaving "The Late Show With David Letterman" in May 2015, marking the end of a legendary stint as a late-night talk-show host that started at NBC in 1982.

Letterman grew a large beard and mainly stayed out of the public eye other than receiving the Mark Twain Award in October and mourning the death of his beloved mother and show staple Dorothy Mengering in April.

He was succeeded at CBS by Stephen Colbert.

"And then the first day of Stephen's show, when he went on the air, an energy left me and I felt like, 'You know, that's not my problem anymore,'" Letterman told NBC's Tom Brokaw in 2016. "I couldn't care less about late-night television."

Time has apparently made the heart grow fonder as he prepares for his new show.

"I had a show for a long time and then I didn't have a show for a long time, and I can't tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house,'' he jokes in the teaser.

