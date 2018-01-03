David Duchovny reveals he auditioned for all 3 male roles on 'Full House'

share tweet pin email

The truth is now out there: Before he landed his career-making role on "The X-Files," David Duchovny tried to get cast on "Full House" — more than once.

During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night, the actor revealed he auditioned for all three of the male leads on the 1987-1995 sitcom — parts that eventually went to Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey) and John Stamos (Uncle Jesse).

At the time, "I was auditioning for every show that would have me," Duchovny, now 57, recalled to Kimmel.

“I had actually auditioned for all three parts (on 'Full House'),” he added. “They could not figure out how to use me.”

ABC /Getty Images Can you picture Duchovny instead of Saget, Stamos or Coulier in this photo?

That he didn't get any of the roles was a "great disappointment" to the then-struggling actor.

"And you wanted (the roles)," said Kimmel.

“I wanted to eat,” Duchovny quipped.

"I would go home and I would get the call, 'You're not that guy.' I'd go in for this guy ... not that guy. I'd go in for this guy ... not that guy. Go home," he shared.

But it all worked out — supernaturally well — for Duchovny. A few years later, he got cast alongside Gillian Anderson in a quirky show about a pair of FBI agents investigating aliens and paranormal cases.

FOX It's fair to say it all worked out for Duchovny.

Duchovny, however, almost botched his big break when filming the pilot would have conflicted with a commitment he made for a TV movie.

The actor best known as Agent Mulder revealed to Kimmel that the casting director for "The X-Files" made an almost prescient prediction: "He said, 'If you do their show, you'll never need work again for the rest of your life."

"The X-Files," which debuted in 1993, has been abducting fans' attention for the better part of a quarter-century. A new 10-episode season kicks off Wednesday night on Fox.