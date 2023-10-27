Fans are over the moon with excitement over David Copperfield’s newest trick.

The legendary illusionist, who counts making the Statue of Liberty disappear and walking through the Great Wall of China among his many accomplishments, has announced he is working on a bold new stunt.

“I’m going to make the moon disappear,” he said Oct. 27 on TODAY.

Copperfield said he has worked hard to make this a reality.

David Copperfield at the 2018 FN Achievement Awards at IAC Headquarters in New York. John Lamparski / Getty Images

“It’s taken 30 years of work, that’s literally 30 years of our lives to develop it,” he said. “And there’s multiple methods to make it work and I’m collaborating with Save the Children, an amazing organization to show the world the difference one person can make.

“If one person can make the moon disappear from the sky, imagine how together we can make poverty and hunger and danger disappear for our children on Earth.”

We all know a magician never reveals his secrets, but Copperfield did reveal that his rehearsals for this sky-stunning event, which he plans to pull off in February 2024, are on point.

Get a good look at the moon now because David Copperfield says he's going to make it vanish. Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty Images

“They’re going well,” he said. “In fact, I’ve been testing them the past few months and people have reported seeing strange things in the sky at night, all around the country.”

“So, if anybody in the home sees anything weird up in the sky, please let me know by tagging me on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook,” he added.

If you’d like to see the moon go MIA yourself, you will have the opportunity to do just that. Copperfield said he's giving some people a chance to see it happen in real time.

“We’re going to have a contest for people to actually win a chance to see the moon vanish live and in person and we’ll reveal more about that over the next few months on my socials,” he said.