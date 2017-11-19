David Cassidy hospitalized for organ failure, surrounded by family

share tweet pin email

Singer and "The Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized for liver and kidney failure and is currently in critical condition, Cassidy’s representative confirmed to TODAY Saturday.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link David Cassidy hospitalized with organ failure Play Video - 2:02 David Cassidy hospitalized with organ failure Play Video - 2:02

As People earlier reported, Cassidy was put into a medically-induced coma but is now conscious and surrounded by family, including his son Beau Cassidy, ex-wife Sue Shifrin and brother Patrick Cassidy.

Cassidy, 67, who revealed earlier this year that he was battling dementia, is now awaiting a liver transplant.

ABC via Getty Images Come on, get well — soon, David Cassidy!

Cassidy received his dementia diagnosis 3 years ago, but chose to share it last February after concert footage showed him falling on stage, slurring his speech and struggling to recall song lyrics he had been performing for decades.

Having previously struggled with alcoholism, many mistook the incident for a relapse — and Cassidy wanted to set the record straight.

"I wasn't drunk," Cassidy told Dr. Phil McGraw. He elaborated further on his diagnosis, saying, "When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, ‘Remember I just told you this two days ago,’ and there’s no memory of it. That’s when I began to be very concerned."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link David Cassidy opens up to Dr. Phil: 'I wasn't drunk' Play Video - 3:06 David Cassidy opens up to Dr. Phil: 'I wasn't drunk' Play Video - 3:06

At the time, McGraw told NBC's Joe Fryer that Cassidy seemed to be in the early stages of dementia. "He wants his fans to know that he, in his words, is okay,” McGraw said.

We're saddened to hear that Cassidy continued to struggle with his health, and wish him all the best as he awaits his transplant.