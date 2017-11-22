'You were forever young': Celebrities mourn the loss of David Cassidy

share tweet pin email

David Cassidy has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," the statement read. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, is dead at age 67 Play Video - 3:07 David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, is dead at age 67 Play Video - 3:07 We apologize, this video has expired.

On Saturday, Cassidy's representative told TODAY that the singer and "Partridge Family" star had been hospitalized for liver and kidney failure and was in critical condition. Earlier this year, Cassidy revealed he was battling dementia.

ABC via Getty Images David Cassidy on "The Partridge Family" in 1972

Friends, fans and family members of the beloved 1970s teen idol took to social media to express their sadness after news spread of Cassidy's passing.

I’ll always, always love you A post shared by Beau Cassidy (@beaudevincassidy) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Iï¸ have known, loved, and admired David Cassidy for 48 out of my 58 years. He has been as kind to me as any real brother could ever be. Weâve been through a lot together and he was always there for me. This loss is huge. RIP my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/eKdRyAuW2B — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about #DavidCassidy. This photo is from when he surprised me at my apartment for my talk show in 2012. He was such a part of my childhood and if youâre close to my age and a woman, probably yours too. Sending sympathy to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dQB8ps16M1 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 22, 2017

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend ï¸ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

Rest In Peace, David Cassidy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 22, 2017

Iâm very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) November 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy ... part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions ... ï¸ pic.twitter.com/tgj1IXkUBt — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) November 22, 2017

#DavidCassidy. You were so sweet to me and you left us too soon. To me and millions of us you were forever young. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3JcjvKiUIA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 22, 2017

So sad to hear about #DavidCassidy Met him at a gig about 10 years ago and he was incredibly warm and gracious. RIP — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 22, 2017

I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when The Partridge Family was already in reruns. David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later: https://t.co/678DU7qTxh — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 22, 2017