Pop Culture

'You were forever young': Celebrities mourn the loss of David Cassidy

TODAY

David Cassidy has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," the statement read. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, is dead at age 67

Play Video - 3:07

David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, is dead at age 67

Play Video - 3:07
We apologize, this video has expired.

On Saturday, Cassidy's representative told TODAY that the singer and "Partridge Family" star had been hospitalized for liver and kidney failure and was in critical condition. Earlier this year, Cassidy revealed he was battling dementia.

ABC via Getty Images
David Cassidy on "The Partridge Family" in 1972

Friends, fans and family members of the beloved 1970s teen idol took to social media to express their sadness after news spread of Cassidy's passing.

I’ll always, always love you

A post shared by Beau Cassidy (@beaudevincassidy) on

More: Pop Culture Music

TOP